By Uche Usim

Aviation Minister, Mr Hadi Sirika, has appealed to striking aviation workers to sheath their swords and call off the ongoing industrial action that has disrupted flight operations.

Sirika in a statement expressed his displeasure at the ongoing warning strike by the Aviation Unions in spite of efforts at meeting the demands of the workers.

According to him, the strike is completely unnecessary, as it will increase the hardship of citizens, affect flight schedules, lead to economic losses and negatively impact on our rating globally.

He said: “On the grievances prompting the strike by the Unions, these are issues that should not lead to strike.

“It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house. The Unions should have met with management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the Concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices and for the Aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, the concession is the way to improve infrastructure and make our airports economically viable as this is without loss of jobs.

“On Conditions of Service in some of the Agencies, it is work in progress. The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is already carrying out assessments and will soon conclude.

“The Unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid anytime soon. We have always conveyed this information in the several conversations and meetings held with the Unions.

“The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare. However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

“Let me reiterate that while we are appealing to the Unions to sheath the sword, the Management will view seriously any behaviour by any Union that is likely to lead to a breakdown of law and order at our airports.

“The Ministry wishes to appeal to the Unions to call off the strike and join hands with Management to make the Aviation industry a hub in Africa”, he said.

Passengers were stranded on Monday at the Murtala Muhammad Airport (MMA) terminal as Aviation Unions began their two-day warning strike.

The unions are demanding the immediate release of the reviewed Condition of Service, implementation of the minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet since 2019.

They also demanded the halt of the planned demolition exercise of aviation’s agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project.

The unions issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Minister of Aviation and specific aviation parastatals on February 7, over non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet ).

Other grievances are the refusal of the Income & Wages Commission and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to release the reviewed Condition of Service of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).