From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Monday said 5,000 entrepreneurs would be trained under the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government.

The Osun focal person of the SIP, Kehinde Ibitoye, who disclosed this in Osogbo, explained that the first phase of the initiative will only allow the selected 5000 participants to seek entrepreneurship knowledge online and get a certificate of learning at the end of 30 days of learning period which proposes to kick start by May 1st to 30th, 2023.

According to him, Fidelity Bank’s commitment is to facilitate the opening of corporate and individual accounts for all the 5000 participants, offering them SMEs loans to only qualified businesses and also providing other business banking support services for them subject to the bank procedures.

“The 5000 participants are expected to enjoy the full support of the state government when the state eventually launched its small and medium enterprises programme.

“The entrepreneurship development learning initiative is powered by UNIPRENEUR, an international digital entrepreneurship e-learning platform in partnership with Osun State govt supported by Fidelity Bank Plc.

“This initiative aims to empower 5000 Osun state indigenous entrepreneurs, SMEs, job seekers, NYSC members, workers, and graduate students to have access to over 600 profitable business ideas; various business opportunities in Africa; various skills; digital marketing; SMEs loans/other banking services by Fidelity Bank Plc, among others.

