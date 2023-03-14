By Christopher Oji

A single mother has allegedly killed her landlord by dragging his testicle over electricity bill in Ota, Ogun State .

The suspect, Ifeoma Ossia,34, who is being interrogated by the Ogun State Police Command, claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill, but she insisted that until water was directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in, she would not pay the electricity or any other utility bill.

According to the Police, ” this led to a scuffle between them consequence upon which she grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it. “The deceased subsequently slumped, and he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty”

According to Ogun State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” on Saturday 11th of March 2023, we arrested a 33-year old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, for killing her 50-year old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, over a minor disagreement.

“The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo, who reported that his brother, Monday Oladele, had a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of electricity bill, and in the process, the said tenant grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

“Consequently, the landlord fell unconsciously on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments(SCID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.