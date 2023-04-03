By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Controversial hip hop star Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been released from Ilaro Prison in Ogun State.

Sunnewsonline had reported how a magistrate’s Court sitting in Ifo in Ifo Local government area of Ogun State granted him bail but remanded him pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The Zazoo crooner was brought before the court on a five-count charge bordering on assault and stealing.

He had been detained since Friday following a petition written by one Osimusi Emmanuel.

Appearing before the court on Monday, Portable pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

Some of the counts read, “That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA, M A.KA PORTABLE, and others now at large on the 28th day of March 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

“That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA M A.KA PORTABLE on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20th day of January 2023 for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with a warrant of arrest on you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Portable’s Counsel, Adodo Destiny, had prayed the court to grant the singer bail.

Delivering his ruling on the bail application made by his counsel, Magistrate A.S Soneye said, the offences are bailable and granted him bail with a bail bond of N300,000, two sureties who must reside within the jurisdiction of the honourable court.

The court ruled that the defendant be transferred to the Ilaro correctional centre, pending the time his bail requirements are met.

Further inquiries made confirmed that Portable had perfected the bail conditions and left the prison custody on Monday evening.

The case was adjourned to the 26th of April for the commencement of trial.