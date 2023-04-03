Singer Habeeb Okikiola, commonly called Portable has been arraigned by the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police on six counts bordering on assault.

Portable was arraigned at the Ifo High Court in Ogun State on Monday morning.

Policemen had on Thursday stormed Portable’s office and the singer had resisted arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody on Friday.

On Saturday, Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said portable has more than six charges to attend to apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Ota, who filed a petition to CP Ogun,” Adejobi tweeted.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him.