Troniq Music latest signee, Ogechukwu Kohdee Otu with the stage name, KOHDEE is all set to release his first single under his new label on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The singer, who speaks on the new single “Mr Fantastic” his ecstatic to begin a new life under new management having been an independent singer for so long. It is a new era for KOHDEE and he is wallowing in its euphoria, and ready to drop his first effort to consummate the union, giving a good account of himself.

Speaking on the new single, he said, “My new single is Mr. Fantastic. I feel like the title describes the song very well because at that moment of creating the song I was feeling fantastic and grateful that I was finally granted the opportunity to properly share my music with the world. I was finally going to get a real shot and adequate support needed to succeed in this industry. It was around the time I had just signed with Troniq music, so all the excitement and joy I was feeling I put into that song, and I know the world will be able to pick up on that Fantastic energy. You can expect me to continue releasing great and timeless music that the world will sing and dance to,” he said.

“The creative process for Mr fantastic was really smooth. I heard the beat alongside many other beats, it just stood out to me so I started mumbling melodies afterwards. I put words to those melodies and it turned out fantastic,” he added.

Ogechukwu Kohdee Otu is a talented Nigerian singer known for his unique blend of Afropop and Afrobeats. Born on March 31, KOHDEE is the fifth child and first boy in a family of seven.

He received his primary and secondary school education in Abuja, FCT before going on to study Information Technology in Cyprus.

KOHDEE’s love for music began at a young age, having been raised by a mother who was a gospel artist. He further developed his musical passion in secondary school, where he met a friend who was a rapper and producer. This inspired him to start writing his own songs and to learn how to produce, mix, master and record himself.

KOHDEE officially launched his music career in 2017 and has since established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

In 2020, he released his EP ‘The Link’, which featured seven tracks and a cameo appearance from 1da Banton. He also collaborated with the award-winning Highlife band, The Cavemen, on his 2021 single, Mexebu.

His musical influences include some of the biggest names in the industry, including Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Usher, Drake, Flavour and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.