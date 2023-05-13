By Josephine Obute

Lagos, May 12, 2023 (NAN) The Silverbird Group on Friday unveiled the maiden edition of Miss Universe Nigeria contest, an all-inclusive pageant, open to young Nigerian women irrespective of marital status, body type, colour, height or weight.

Guy Murray-Bruce, President of Silverbird Group, at the media unveiling of the pageant in Lagos, said for the first time, registration would accommodate all women between ages 18 and 28.

He said that the Miss Universe Nigeria contest would take on an entirely different style and format from its mother body – Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and become two independent entities.

Murray-Bruce said: “We are very proud to announce a new dawn and bold step in the history of pageantry in Nigeria with the separation of the two pageantry into two independent entities.

“For several past editions, the overall winner of the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria goes on to represent Nigeria internationally at Miss World, while the first runner up goes on to participate at Miss Universe.

“However, the participation criteria of Miss Universe has evolved over time in comparison to other pageants.

“Silverbird Productions is proud to announce that going forward; Miss Universe Nigeria will be a separate, distinct and unique pageantry that will stand alone.

“We strongly believe this will give it the prominence it truly deserves, as well as give even more young aspiring ladies the chance to fulfill their dreams.

“Participants can now either be single ladies, married women, single mothers or divorced, and they can be of any size, whether slender or plus size.”

According to him, what is required is that anyone desiring to contest must have the looks, passion, eloquence, intelligence and confidence to step up and stand out on the world stage, and represent Nigeria internationally.

He added that the 2023 maiden Miss Universe Nigeria event would hold in September with series of activities building up to the finale with official opening of the dedicated website: www.missuniversenigeria.org.

“Participants can now effectively start their journey to history by logging onto the website and registering for a fee of N15,000.

“Registration and payment will only be on the website as there will be no physical forms sold. The winner stands to win lots of amazing prizes including a car, cash and endorsement deals.

“However, the main prize is the chance to represent Nigeria internationally alongside several other ladies at Miss Universe holding in the beautiful country of El Salvador in December.

“Those who have contested for this title before can attest that there is no greater reward than the chance to represent your country on a global stage,” he said. (NAN)