From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State is gradually emerging as a hub for sports and athletes, thanks to its strategic location near the capital city, Abuja, and the dedicated efforts of its leaders and citizens. Among the state’s many achievements is the remarkable journey of Hon. Silas Ali Agara, a man who has left an indelible mark in the realm of sports administration.

From humble beginnings, Agara’s rise to prominence is a testament to the power of patience, loyalty, commitment, and a clear sense of purpose. His journey began when he was appointed Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in 2003 by the state’s first civilian governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. This appointment ignited Agara’s passion for sports administration, an arena he had been a part of since his youth.

Agara’s involvement in sports took a pivotal turn when he assumed the role of Interim Chairman for both Nasarawa United Football Club and Nasarawa Amazons Football Club, shortly after their establishment in the early 2000s. These positions allowed him to shape the growth of these state-owned clubs and contribute to the development of sports in Nasarawa.

During the tenure of the state’s third civilian governor, Umar Tanko Al-Makura, Agara’s commitment to sports administration continued to shine. He was appointed as Special Adviser on Sports Affairs and also took on the role of Vice President of the Nigeria Cycling Federation for eight years. His tenure witnessed remarkable progress, with Agara’s initiatives boosting cycling infrastructure and elevating the performance of Nasarawa State’s cyclists at national and international competitions.

Agara’s influence extended to Judo Sport, where he elevated its status both nationally and internationally. Impressed by his capabilities, Governor Al-Makura chose Agara as his running mate for his second term, and they were successfully re-elected. Agara’s dedication to martial sports expanded to Karate, where he assumed the role of President of the Nigeria Karate Federation, a position he still holds.

In addition to his roles in sports administration, Agara’s commitment to public service led him to become a Federal Commissioner representing Nasarawa State at the National Population Commission in Abuja. He also serves as a Board Member of the Bobsleigh and Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria.

Recently, Agara’s leadership skills were recognized by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which appointed him as the Chairman of the Nationwide League One (NLO) Board. This league, consisting of nearly 300 football clubs across the country, is the largest in Africa. Agara’s diverse roles reflect his passion for giving back to his community and advancing the growth of sports.

When asked about his ability to juggle multiple responsibilities, Agara emphasized his passion and pleasure in contributing to society. He highlighted the positive impact his various roles have on Nasarawa State, creating a platform for athletes, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to collaborate and promote sports development.

Agara’s vision for Nasarawa State revolves around hosting regional, national, and international championships to nurture athletes’ development and drive economic prosperity. He aims to bring positive changes to the NLO Board, focusing on officiating, crowd management, and reducing match-related costs. Through these efforts, Agara envisions Nasarawa State as a powerhouse in Nigerian sports, inspiring a new generation of athletes and leaders.

Governor Abdullahi Sule’s aspiration to make Nasarawa State a sports destination aligned with Agara’s objectives. With Agara’s leadership and the right environment, the state is poised to make a mark on the national and international sports stage, embodying the spirit of “Nasarawa to the world.” As Agara continues to lead and inspire, other sons and daughters of Nasarawa have an opportunity to step into the sports arena and showcase their talents on a global scale.