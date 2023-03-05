Nigerian gospel music scene is on the upbeat with the release of popular worship song, You Are The Reason by talented and sprit- filled praise leader, Sijuade Ogunade.

With his skilful production touch, ace producer, ID Cabasa brings a beautiful dimension to this popular song that has become a sort of anthem in most Nigerian churches.

A sneak peek into the song reveals two new verses that would get listeners in the perfect atmosphere for worship.

“You are the Reason is perfect for thanksgiving and returning the glory to God,” said Ogunade, who is a praise leader at Global Impact Church, Lagos.

According to a music critic, Sijuade Ogunade’s music is “a rich blend of soul and African contemporary sound. She has this amazing way of blending those African church songs we grew up loving to an urban sound that is completely refreshing.”

A graduate of Management Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Sijuade is married to popular music producer, Pastor Olumide Ogunade.

In 2013, the mother of two released her debut single, Baba Mimo to critical acclaim and since then, she has gone on to record several hit songs. Ogunade is currently working on her first album.

