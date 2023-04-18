By Steve Agbota

SIFAX Group, a local conglomerate with investments in Maritime, Aviation, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Financial Services and hospitality, has appointed Jesuyemisi Odeyemi, as the new Group Head, Legal Services/Company Secretary.

She will be responsible for all legal matters within the Group and serve as the Company Secretary for all the subsidiaries.

Odeyemi is an astute legal and finance executive, with a strong background in corporate governance, strategic management and customer experience. She is a graduate of the University of Ado Ekiti, where she bagged a Bachelor of Law degree before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

She began her work experience as an associate counsel with both A. Nwuke & Associates and Ajose Adeogun & Associates. She pivoted into banking as Customer Service/Teller Team Lead at Wema Bank Plc in 2008. She rose to become the Business Service Manager at the bank before moving to Rhodium & Lambert Consulting as Service Quality Manager.

In 2021, Odeyemi joined Adron Homes & Properties Limited as the Group Company Secretary/Director of Company & Public Affairs where she provided full advisory services on corporate governance and legal matters.

She is a member of many professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN); Chartered Institute of Arbitrators; Association of Professional Negotiators and Mediators and Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria.

While speaking on the appointment, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, SIFAX Group, said the appointment reflects the company’s commitment to its vision of driving business growth and delivering excellent services to the satisfaction of its clientele through the deployment of best talents.