From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As Nigerians still try to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of one of its finest in the music industry, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, the Chief Executive Officer of Tarex Lounge, Mr. Lucky Ohimai has set 27th October 2023 as a day of night of tribute for him in Benin City.

He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

He said Bella Shurda will be the guest artiste to perform on that day.

Ohimai said that he shares in the pains that the music industry is currently going through for lossing one of its best as at the time the country needed him most.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the family he left behind, he said that Tarex Lounge shares in the moment of their grief.

He called on the family he left behind to heart adding that it is not the number of years one spends on earth that matters but how impactful it is to humanity.

Ohimai said With various calls from Nigerians asking the police to investigate the cause of his sudden death shows he was loved by Nigerians.

The CEO of Tarex Lounge said that as part of his solidarity with the immediate family and the music industry where he has carved out a niche for himself, he has decided to put a night of tribute for him where the artistes in Benin, fans of Mohbad will come together to honour him.

Speaking also, the event promoter, Mr. Matthew Evbakor Oshodin said this is the first of its kind in the state.

Oshodin, while commending Mr. Ohimai on his bold initiative and foresight in the hospitality business, said this singular feat by him (Ohimai), shows that the music industry and the hospitality business are just like a Siamese twins and that they needed each other to survive.

He called on the residents of the state to turn out en-masse to pay Mohbad his last respect while also calling on the security agencies to help unravel the mysteries behind his death.

Caption: Shurda