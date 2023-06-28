Nigerian-born international artist and singer Attih Ekpenyong popularly called Attih Soul has urged youths to embrace hardwork and shun every form of social vices.

Attih Soul, while speaking during a media chat with journalists said “Counsel to the youths: Nothing good comes easily. They must work hard for it”, you can achieve your dream and “if you never try, you never know” what you can do and achieve in life.

“Things I’ve done: Just recently I signed a management deal with a French company talent and skills, set to release my EP on the 23rd of June and currently am working on my debut album”.

The debut EP “The Acoustic Experiment” is an impressive display of musical talent and creativity. The five-track EP features a wide range of vocal dynamics and showcases Attih Soul’s ability to blend his voice with acoustic accompaniment.

With a growing social media presence and multiple live shows, Attih Soul is quickly becoming one of the most promising artists in Barcelona. Be sure to check out his new EP “The Acoustic Experiment” available now on streaming services everywhere!

Prior to now, Attih Soul released his second single titled: “Someday I’ll Find You”. The second single is a follow-up song to “Friendzone”, which was previously released in February 2022.

Attih is famous for performing live concerts and has performed in Nigeria, Johannesburg, Russia, Spain, and other parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, Attih Ekpenyong popularly known as Attih Soul was born in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Calabar, and a double master’s in Leadership and Talent Management from the Catholic University of Murcia and Barcelona Executive Business School. Although Attih started singing in childhood, his music journey really started in 2011.

In 2017, Attih Soul was invited to write and perform the theme song for Nigeria’s Democracy Day Celebration, where he performed before the President, his entire cabinet, and other African Leaders in attendance.