From Priscilla Ediare Ado-Ekiti

Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the Planter of the Christ Apostolic Church, Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, has advised the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to shun any option capable of causing war in Niger following the military takeover.

Prophet Olu Alo gave the piece of advice at the Sure Mercy of David Prophetic Sunday which took place at Jesus City Camp, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, where he noted that dialogue should be placed above all other considerations in handling the situation.

Expressing regrets, he cited the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, noting in a war situation innocent citizens are mostly affected.

“No matter the time it takes to reach a compromise between the military who took over power in Niger and the ECOWAS, dialogue remains the solution because of the bitter experience of war whereby the innocent citizens are always vulnerable.

“The calmness in Niger with no riot by the citizens in reaction to the military intervention should serve as a warning to all other African leaders and should caution every arbiter to be cautious with the type of intervention they are proffering to the debacle.”

The Cleric pleaded with President Tinubu to use his position as the Chairman of ECOWAS to ensure that war is not the conclusion of their intervention and he should prevent shedding of innocent blood in Niger.

Commenting on President Tinubu’s newly appointed ministers, Prophet Olu Alo hailed the President on his choice of ministers, especially with the inclusion of women and youths, urging them to shun indolence and embrace hard work.

He also commended Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, adding that there are lots of resources in the water to explore and that with this development, very soon, the economy of the country will bounce back.

Also, Pastor Isaac Olu Eyebiokin of Christ Apostlic Church (CAC) Essien Region, Ogun State And Benin Republic, charged Nigerians to be patient with the present administration, saying things will normalise in no distant time.

He said that Nigerians should continue to pray for the leaders of the country so that they can lead us well, adding that criticising the government without proffering pragmatic solutions to our problems will not move the nation forward.

Eyebiokin alsio charged Prophet Olu Alo to remain true to his calling and hear more from God rather than men if he wants to succeed in ministry.