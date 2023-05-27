From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady Aisha Buhari has urged children to be patriotic by shying away from drug abuse.

Mrs Buhari said at a Children’s Day celebration organised by the Presidential Transition Council at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, “We want you to support your nation by shying away from drugs.”

She noted that as a Party to the United National Convention on the Rights of Children and the African Union Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, Nigeria passed the Child Rights Act (2003) to protect Children nationwide.

She charged the children to be contributors to nation-building and to shun drug abuse.

Mrs Buhari who was represented by the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, said “On this joyous day the nation recognises and celebrates with you by supporting the Child Rights Act and encouraging you to be good citizens of this country. We as parents, brothers and sisters say we love you. Be assured that you mean so much to us and the nation is proud of you as future leaders.

“We, therefore, encourage you to be good children. Listen to your parents and teachers more and always do what is right to make your country better.

“We want you to support your nation by shying away from drugs. Be disciplined and avoid any form of misconduct either at school or at home to make our country better,” she added.

The First Lady encouraged Nigerian children to be committed to learning to help them acquire useful knowledge and skills to build their future and that of Nigeria.

This way, she argued, they can support the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu to serve Nigerians better.

Saturday’s event also featured side attractions such as inflatable bouncy castles, slides, maze, amongst others.