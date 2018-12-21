Dickson said that Bayelsa was one of the safest and most stable states in the country as a result of the investments his administration has made in security.

The governor advised politicians not to overheat the polity as they go about their campaigns, insisting that people should be free to campaign and vote the candidates of their choice.

Dickson, who stated this during a live radio media chat on Glory FM, said that the sole motivation of such characters was to destabilize and subvert the achievements of his administration in the past seven years.

Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has called on young people not to be misled by criminals and cultists masquerading as politicians in the state.

Dickson said that Bayelsa was one of the safest states in the country as a result of the investments his administration has made in security.

The governor appealed to parents and guardians to be more committed to monitoring and observing the behaviour and activities of their wards as the government intensified its campaign against the cultism and drug abuse.

Dickson ascribed the frequent change of police commissioners in the state to a supposed plot by the leadership of the opposition APC in the state, accusing them of seeking protection and cover for what he suggested were questiiomable activities.

According to him, while he does not determine who gets posted to the state, it was his responsibility to ensure that things were done properly to secure it.

He said the recent signing of the law amending the Community Safety and Vigilante Corps would create opportunities for citizens to participate more effectively in the security of their state.

His words: “Bayelsa remains one of the safest and most stable states in this region and in Nigeria. This is as a result of a lot of factors and measures put in place by this administration. The leadership of this state has shown maturity in how we have been managing things, even matters that are provocative. I want to commend the people of Bayelsa for their peaceful disposition and commitment to peace and order. Though there are few challenges that are quite troubling, such as cultism and drug abuse, particularly as it involves young people, the security services are doing their best to ensure the state is safe and stable for the citizenry even during this Christmas period.

“I also want to caution people, especially the youths of our state not to be misled by criminals masquerading as politicians who buy guns and ammunition to kill and main people. It is very important that people are free to canvass for votes and also vote their preferred candidates.”