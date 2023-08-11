From Desmond Mgboh Kano

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has called on officers of the Force to shun extortion and other corrupt tendencies in order to enhance their publicity image and service delivery to Nigerians.

He stated this, Friday, while addressing officers of the Force at the Bompai headquarters of the Command in the state.

“The moment you are engaging in corruption you are telling God that don’t worry about me I can bless myself, and God will not bother about you” he declared. .

“But if you address your job with the fear of God, God will single you out for blessing. If you want you personal blessing then you must will it for yourself,” he added. .

The police boss assured that promotion will henceforth be based only purely on merit while announcing an end to special promotions.

He pledged to reshuffle the Central Investigation Department (CID) of the Force, at the Central and state levels, to improve its efficient andeffective service delivery. .

“The Force CID is going to be reorganized such that only qualified and competent officers will function in the force CID. This will be replicated in the state commands.

“Henceforth only officers who can inspire public confidence will be given sensitive duty post, such as Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders and DPOs. If you cannot inspire public confidence you will not merit such positions” he declared.

“We want competence, we want honesty, we want integrity. That is the only way we can inspire public confidence” he asserted.

While applauding the performance of thr Command in Kano, he implored the officers not to relent in their efforts to making Kano a crime free society.