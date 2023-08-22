From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Presidential Campaign, Segun Showunmi, has berated President Bola Tinubu over the size of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Showunmi, who spoke at a press briefing, on Tuesday, in Abuja, wondered if President Tinubu have a large cabinet at a time when the country is going through financial difficulty. He said the government has also allegedly engaged in policy summersault since its inception on May 29.

The PDP chieftain, who was a governorship aspirant in Ogun State, in the last general election, stated that President Tinubu has demystified himself and whatever competence that was ascribed to him prior to the election.

According to him,.”to call the ministerial lineup “dismal”, “elephantine” or “imprudent” is putting it mildly. It is clear that this government wishes to adopt the rake strategy, not as in poker but as in the bragging that tries to mask crass ill-preparedness, flip-flopping around serious issues and deep psychopathic I-don’t-care attitude.

“First, should the government be that large at a time when a lean cabinet seems more needful given the financial state of the country? Can a nation be in dire straits and those who created the financial and governance mess be shoving it in our face as though we have become a captured nation with no way out of the slavery of helplessness.

“The big issues before the nation in no particular order are, accountability and justice, stabilizing the Naira, security, national cohesion, the economy (jobs) and national reorientation to mention but a few.”

Showunmi added that “in the last nearly 82 or so days, our new helmsman has demystified himself and whatever toga of competence that was mouthed, unfortunately they neither allowed the media to ask questions during the campaign nor allowed for sober interrogation of the issues by the stakeholders, who seemed to have been hoodwinked with irrelevance as against asking the critical how.”