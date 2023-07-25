By Lukman Olabiyi

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Correctional Services (NSC) officials on Tuesday went into show of force over who should take the suspended Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele into custody.

Emefiele was brought before Federal High Court, Lagos for arraignment tby the DSS for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but the suspended CBN boss was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety.

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo ordered the remand of Emefiele in NCS’s custody pending the time Emefiele would perfect his bail granted him.

However, moment the court proceeding ended, mild drama ensued as DSS personnel who brought the defendant to court insisted on taking him back to their custody, the position which was in deviance to the court’s order.

NCS commander with his team that attempted to enforce the court’s order were brushed aside and humiliated by DSS personnel.

Both NCS and DSS were in their numbers and even called for backup from their different offices which made atmosphere to be tensed.

In effort to have their way, DSS operatives blocked the court gates with their vehicles, preventing the Prisons officials from driving out.

At last , after over two hours of sho of force , NCS officials succumbed to DSS personnel to have the way.

