From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State government has welcomed the recent actions taken by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the arrest of several officials from the State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA).

Daily Sun gathered that these officials are alleged to be part of a nationwide syndicate involved in diverting relief materials intended for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and flood victims in the state, materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said governor Abdullahi A Sule has consistently emphasized the importance of upholding moral values and accountability among government officials entrusted with public resources.

Governor Sule expressed his disappointment in a press Release signed by Comrade Peter Ahemba,

Senior Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Governor sent to journalist on Tuesday noting that at a time when both the Federal and State Governments are tirelessly working to alleviate the suffering of disaster victims, certain government officials would shamelessly collaborate with criminals to divert and profit from these essential relief materials.

Ahemba said Since taking office on May 29th, 2019, the administration of Engr Abdullahi A Sule has remained steadfast in its commitment to transparent and prudent resource management. Accountability in governance has been a hallmark of the AA Sule administration, and it will not tolerate any form of indiscipline or criminality by government officials.

“In his capacity as Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, Engr Abdullahi A Sule is fully supportive of the DSS’s efforts to comprehensively investigate the activities of this nefarious syndicate. The Governor insists that those found guilty, regardless of their status, must face the full force of the law.”

He further added that the Nasarawa State Government is committed to collaborating with the DSS and the Judiciary to ensure that any Nasarawa citizens implicated in this scandal are duly prosecuted, setting a precedent to deter other corrupt public officials.

