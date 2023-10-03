From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described as worrisome the shortage of veterinary doctors.

HURIWA’s concern is coming on the heels of a report by the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, Oyo State, that had claimed that Nigeria was in dire need of more veterinarians to cater for its livestock population.

To this end, HURIWA’s National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement yesterday urged the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on the dearth of veterinarians and allocate substantial funding mechanisms in the agricultural sector to tackle the issue.

Onwuniko said that a nation with insufficient animal surgeons was just like a nation without medical doctors for humans since animals are strategic to the ecosystem and the survival of humanity.

He said that the hint by the research institute should become a focal point of the Federal Government and the National Assembly to address the lacunae holistically in the next budget cycle.

He suggested that the Federal Government should fully fund scholarships for students of veterinary colleges, especially those specialising in becoming professional veterinary doctors.

“This is indeed a national emergency that requires urgent and pragmatic action from the authorities. We cannot afford to neglect the health and welfare of our animals, which are vital for food security, economic development, and environmental sustainability,” he said.

He cited examples of other jurisdictions in Africa and the West that have invested in veterinary education and services to enhance trans-boundary animal disease control and trade.

He, also, made reference to the African Association for Veterinary Education Establishments (2A2E-V), which was established in 2018 with the support of the African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) to harmonise veterinary curricula and standards in Africa.

He argued that the Veterinary Services Grant Program (VSGP) in the United States, which provides funding for veterinary education, extension, training, and rural practice enhancement.

According to him, veterinary education in Australia faces a sustainability crisis due to inadequate funding and urged the Nigerian government to learn from their challenges.

He said it was important for the Federal Government to collaborate with the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), and the veterinary education establishments (VEEs), to develop and implement a comprehensive national veterinary policy and strategy.