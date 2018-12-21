Raphael Ede, Enugu

Police in Enugu State have said that a 34-year-old woman, Martina Anukwu, has slaughtered her 58-year-old mother, Scholastica Anukwu.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident took place on December, 16, 2018, at Ifitte-Mmaku village in Awgu Local Government Area of the state over a yet to be established issues.

According to him, the tragic incident occurred when the suspect (Martina) daughter of the deceased allegedly inflicted several machete cut all over the body of her mother.

Following her action, the victim became unconscious and was later confirmed dead.

The police spokesman said a full-scale investigation had commenced into the unfortunate incident, as the suspect was already helping the operatives of the state command to unravel what led to the incident.

He said that the body of the deceased has been deposited at Eagle Morgue.