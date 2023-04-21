From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum said the position of Sen Kashim Shettima as incoming vice president of the country, is a relief to him and the state.

Zulum said this at a launch organized to mark the Eid Fitri Muslim festival in Maiduguri yesterday, ending a month of Ramadan.

Zulum said he was in the past alone in the struggle to restore social and economic life to Borno, a situation he said, constituted his nightmare.

“Even the president, Muhammadu Buhari has been saying that I am the only one suffering and nobody is supporting. Infact this has been my nightmare but the coming of Sen Kashim Shettima as vice president elect, is a joy and relief. We will have somebody to support us,” he disclosed.

He said this year Eid fitri brought great joy to him, adding that Borno will have a bigger support from the incoming vice president, at least for four years.

He prayed for peaceful coexistence between the state and Federal Government.

He also canvassed for unity among elected national abd state assemblies members with rhe state and federal government. He said only unity can bring the desire change and success in governance.

He assured the people of his resolve to continue to provide improved services to the people.

Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima observed the Eid fitri and Friday (Juma’a) prayers in Maiduguri with the governor and other personalities