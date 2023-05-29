From Uche Usim and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Vice President-elect, Mr Kashim Shettima, has arrived at Eagle Square, Abuja accompanied by his wife. He drove in at exactly 9:40 am.

Also on the ground are the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The trio drove in at about 9:37 for Tinubu’s inauguration.