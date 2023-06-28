Urges Nigerians to imbibe virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, in commemoration of this year’s Eid ul-Adha, observed the Eid prayers at the National Eid Ground, Abuja, where he called on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and forgiveness while praying for the unity and progress of the country.

The VP was in the company of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, among other faithful.

Shettima said: “This sacred day is an occasion to reflect on the mercy of Allah, as revealed through the gracious blessings bestowed upon Prophet Abraham and his son, Prophet Isma’il.

“These timeless lessons serve as a guiding light to humanity across generations, reminding us of the limitless trials our Creator presents to us in our path to redemption. In embracing these teachings, we find the moral inspiration to be the best versions of ourselves.

“May Allah accept our prayers and sacrifices and forgive our shortcomings. May Allah heal us from whatever afflicts us in our private lives and as a nation, and may this day bring forth enduring unity and progress to our beloved country. Ameen. Happy Eid ul-Adha.”