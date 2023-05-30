Says is either we get rid of subsidy or it gets rid of Nigeria

Mourns Dokpesi

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on his first day in office, has assured that his principal, President Bola Tinubu is poised to redefine the meaning and concept of modern governance.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Shettima while responding to a question on his vision for the country, said: “To paraphrase the late John F Kennedy, to some generations much is given; to other generations much is expected. I believe this generation has a rendezvous with destiny and my principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is poised to redefine the meaning and concept of modern governance.

“I want to assure Nigerians that he is going to provide the lead. He is going to provide the leadership and we will rally around him, give him our unequivocal support and loyalty to see to the realization of the Nigerian dream—a Nigeria where every black man in the world should be proud of.”

The Vice President described power as a humbling experience, saying, “It’s all about how we can make life better for the common man. So, I want to assure our countrymen that President Bola Tinubu will by the grace of God catapult this nation to a higher pedestal.

“He is determined; he has the skills set; he has the temperament; the disposition and the purity of mind and commitment to give service to this nation.”

On subsidy, Shettima said: “The president has already made pronouncements yesterday (Monday) on the issue of the fuel subsidy. The truth of the matter is that it is either we get rid of the subsidy or the fuel subsidy gets rid of the Nigerian nation.

“In 2022, we spent $10 billion subsidising the ostentatious lifestyle of the upper class of society because you and I benefit 90 per cent from the oil subsidy. The poor 40% of Nigerians benefit very little. And we know the consequences of unveiling a masquerade. We will get fierce opposition from those benefitting from the oil subsidy scam. But where there is a will, there is a way.

“Be rest assured that our president is a man of strong will and conviction. In the fullness of time, you will appreciate his noble intentions for the nation. The issue of fuel subsidy will be frontally addressed. The earlier we do so, the better.”

On the multiple exchange rates, the VP declared: “We are going to collapse it into one. So these are two big elephants in the room and as the days go by we will be unveiling our agenda. He is going to unveil his agenda because as I have always said there can never be two captains in a ship.

“He is the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces. I’m the vice president. Your relevance is directly proportional to the level of your loyalty to the president. This is a gentleman that I have known for well over a decade; that I have interacted closely with. Be rest assured that we are going to work harmoniously as a team, as a family for the greater good of our nation.”

The Vice President, speaking the on demise of the owner of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, said: “He was my very good friend, Dokpesi. He was 71 and it is a relatively young age in the context of the increased life span of humanity. He was looking very robust and healthy. May his soul rest in peace.

“He was my very friend. We constructed and donated an office for AIT when I was the governor. He was there for two days during the commissioning of the complex.