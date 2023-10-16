From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has arrived Beijing, the capital city of China, to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, a special event put together by the Chinese government to enhance connectivity among African, Asian and European countries.

The Vice President is representing President Bola Tinubu at the Forum.

In an interview with Journalists in Beijing, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, spoke about the theme of the forum as well as what Nigeira stands to benefit from the Beijing summit.