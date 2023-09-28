Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve the planned nationwide strike in the interest of the country.

The organised layout had given notice to start industrial action from October 3, 2023.

In a message in his verified Facebook account, Kalu said anything that would hurt the economy would not favour the country.

He urged state governors to urgently distribute palliatives to everybody to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The message said: “I still plead with the Nigeria Labour Congress to reconsider their decision on embarking on nationwide strike. Any thing less than activities to promote the economy would hurt the nation more than ever.

“I also appeal to the state governors not to distribute the palliatives made available by the Federal Government by party membership but to everyone in the state.”