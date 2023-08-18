By Maduka Nweke

Shelter Afrique said it is keen on onboarding the remaining 10 African countries that are not yet its members, thepan–African housing development financier has said.

This was disclosed during a High-Level Conference on Affordable Housing Finance for Low-Income Groups held recently in Tunis, Tunisia. The conference organised by Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) and the Central Bank of Tunisia and attended by key players in the housing sector, including representatives from Shelter Afrique.

Shelter-Afrique’s share capital is held by two groups of Shareholders composed of 44 African countries (Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe) in “Class A” category; and the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re), as “Class B” category.

“The high number of country membership at 44 attests to the critical role played by Shelter Afrique in the provision of affordable housing across the continent. Our goal is to onboard all 54 countries as shareholders of this great pan-African development finance institution” the Company said in a statement.

The statement further noted that the Company was working towards enrolling more Africa indigenous companies under “Class-B” category and expanding further its shareholding to accommodate non-African investors under “Class-C” shareholding, which it has already created.

Shelter-Afrique is a pan African housing finance and development institution established by African governments to address the need for a sustainable housing delivery system and related infrastructure projects in Africa. The institution provides financial solutions and related services to support the supply and demand side of the affordable housing value chain. It also provides advisory and project management services for large-scale affordable housing projects.