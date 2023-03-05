From Noah Ebije , Kaduna

Kaduna based Islamic Scholar and cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has announced the death of his mother which occured on Sunday evening .

It was gathered that his mother died on Sunday around 5.30pm and preparations were in top gear to bury her at Unguwar Sarki Muslim cemetery in Kaduna.

In a statement on his verified Facebook handle, the Islamic cleric said , “Inna lillahi WA inna ilaihi rajiun.Today (Sunday) at 5.30pm, with a sad heart, I announce the death of my dear mother.

” Please seek for Her Allah’s forgiveness and mercy.

“Her last words to me two weeks ago: lnsha Allah, Allah will put her and her children and grandchildren together in Jannah”. ( By the special grace of God, God will put her and her children and grandchildren together in paradise).