From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In a major step towards strengthening women’s empowerment and amplifying their voices in local African communities, She Forum Africa, a pan-African women development organisation, has announced the establishment of regional hubs.

Founder and chairperson of She Forum Africa, Inimfon Etuk, in a statement said the move was part of the organisation’s ongoing internal reorganisation efforts.

Etuk emphasised the importance of strengthening the bargaining power of women and providing a platform for African women to drive the transformation of the continent. She underlined that the appointed women leaders, chosen for their exceptional contributions to development, will chair the respective hubs.

The release named the individuals who would be leading the newly instituted regional hubs. Nadia Ahmed Abdalla, former Deputy Minister of ICT, Innovation & Youth Affairs in the Republic of Kenya, assumes the role of Regional Chair for the East Africa Hub. Dr. Sindy Zemura-Bernard, Founder and CEO of the Southern Africa Embrace Foundation in Canada, will chair the South Africa Hub. Mrs. Renee Q. Boateng, Founder of Butterflies and Pearls in Ghana, has been appointed as the Regional Chair for the West Africa Hub. Additionally, Dr. Mercy O. Umeri, an Assistant Teaching Professor and MiniMPA Coordinator at Hugo Wall School, Wichita State University, Kansas, USA, has been designated as the Chair of the Diaspora Hub. Asiya Sani Suleiman, a Communications professional and esteemed member of Abaji’s “Garkuwan Mata,” has been unveiled as Director of Partnerships and Corporate Engagement.

The core mission of She Forum Africa is to enhance personal development opportunities for African women through strategic mentorship and lifelong learning programs. These initiatives aim to drive positive change in areas such as women’s health, well-being, and rights. By providing valuable insights and the development of relevant skills, the organization supports young females, entrepreneurs, and female professionals on their path to success in traditionally male-dominated environments.

Etuk emphasised the organization’s commitment to ensuring their skills remain up-to-date through various capacity-building experiences.

This dedication ensures She Forum Africa maintains credibility as a tested and preferred partner for organizations seeking to make impactful contributions in their respective spheres.

The establishment of these regional hubs sets the stage for increased collaboration, advocacy efforts, and empowerment of women across Africa.

Etuk said She Forum Africa’s vision is to foster a transformed Africa that honors women’s contributions and delivers the opportunities they deserve.