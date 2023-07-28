From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has drawn the attention of the federal government and state governments to the hardships experienced by masses of Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidies, saying that poor citizens are going to bed daily without being fed.

President Tinubu had said recently that Nigerians should be patient, that he knew the suffering they are going through.

In a communique issued by the Shari’ah Council after its meeting on July 25, at its secretariat in Kaduna, the Secretary of the Kaduna State chapter of the Council, AbdurRahman Hassan, said there is an absolute need as a matter of urgency for the government to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The communique reads in part:

“That there is the absolute need as a matter of urgency for the government at both state and federal levels to look into the suffering of the citizens. The suffering is too much, so much so that the majority of masses today are finding it very difficult to have a meal a day. “While we appreciate the effort of the government in taking some measures, but more need to be done. However, on the part of the citizens, we all need to change our sinful ways, seek forgiveness if Allah from our wrongs and be steadfast in prayers for relief from Allah (SWT). “Security operatives need to caution Davido and his likes for toeing offensive moves in whatever guise in crossing the redlines in Islam. Creeds and ethics in Islam are not things to toy with. As good citizens, both Muslims and Christians must respect each other’s beliefs… “There are also certain acts that some Muslims have innovated of attending Eid Grounds in Ihraamattire that’s only one in Hajj or Umrah. Those in this act also need to be cautioned so that their sect and acts can be nipped in the bud. “That the Council calls on all Muslims to be law-abiding and persist on Istigfaar to attain Allah’s mercy, blessings and a better change in our current situation.”