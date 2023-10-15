ANDREY Rublev beat

Grigor Dimitrov in straight

sets to reach the final of

the Shanghai Masters,

where he will face Hubert

Hurkacz.

World number seven

Rublev saved a set point

before taking the 76-min-

ute first set and came back

from a break down in the

second to win 7-6 (9-7)

6-3.

The 25-year-old Russian

has won all 10 sets he has

played in the event.

He will meet Hurkacz

in Sunday’s final after the

Polish world number 17

beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4.

Rublev will be aiming

to claim his second Mas-

ters 1000 title of the year

after winning in Monte

Carlo in April.

His win meant disap-

pointment for Bulgarian

18th seed Dimitrov, who

stunned Wimbledon cham-

pion Carlos Alcaraz in

the fourth round and was

targeting a first ATP title in

six years.

Earlier, 26-year-old

Hurkacz hit 14 aces and

did not face a single break

point as he powered his

way past world number 26

Korda in 77 minutes.