ANDREY Rublev beat
Grigor Dimitrov in straight
sets to reach the final of
the Shanghai Masters,
where he will face Hubert
Hurkacz.
World number seven
Rublev saved a set point
before taking the 76-min-
ute first set and came back
from a break down in the
second to win 7-6 (9-7)
6-3.
The 25-year-old Russian
has won all 10 sets he has
played in the event.
He will meet Hurkacz
in Sunday’s final after the
Polish world number 17
beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4.
Rublev will be aiming
to claim his second Mas-
ters 1000 title of the year
after winning in Monte
Carlo in April.
His win meant disap-
pointment for Bulgarian
18th seed Dimitrov, who
stunned Wimbledon cham-
pion Carlos Alcaraz in
the fourth round and was
targeting a first ATP title in
six years.
Earlier, 26-year-old
Hurkacz hit 14 aces and
did not face a single break
point as he powered his
way past world number 26
Korda in 77 minutes.