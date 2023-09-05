From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The dispute between the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki and others may soon be over, following a letter he wrote instructing withdrawal of the suit he filed against the governor in court.

The Deputy Governor in a statement he personally signed, said his decision was to respect the intervention of several individuals including religious, prominent Edo people and the traditional institution and also appreciated the governor for agreeing on the peace initiatives.

“Re: SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 Between: – Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, The Governor of Edo State and The Chief Judge of Edo State.

“Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians including Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above-named suit and with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State Edo. I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss and Senior brother for this path of peace,” Shaibu said.