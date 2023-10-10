From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Edo South senatorial candidate, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen and other notable political leaders in the state were among those who graced Akobe Concert organized by the Chief Executive Officer of Surprise Pub and Cafe, Matthew Evbakor Oshodin in Benin.

Speaking, the organizer of the event, Matthew Evbakor Oshodin said he decided to promote indigenous artistes by inviting Mr. Wilson Ehigiator also known as Akobe to entertain the citizens of the state with the view of promoting local content.

He said patronizing indigenous artistes is a way of shoring up the internally generated revenue base of the state.

Oshodin said there are good artistes who can compete with their counterparts across the globe and that they must be encouraged which himself has just done.

The Surprise Pub and Cafe CEO said capital flight must be discouraged by all standard while local contents must be promoted in order to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state adding that, that is the only way to curtail youth restiveness and bring crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state.

While speaking on the rationale behind inviting the state deputy governor and other prominent politicians across parties divides to the concert, the hospitality expert, said that, the youths look up to them for directions.

He said their presence, to a large extent have inspired them to redirect their energy into a meaningful venture.

He said being the first to have organized the kind of event in the state, he was doing it to divert the minds of the youths from crimes and make them to be useful to themselves and to the society.

He described the event as one of the best and well organized in the recent times in the state and which others are going to borrow a leaf from, stressing that the time has come from everyone to look inwards and develop and promote his local artistes.