From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, yesterday, declared his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying that the governor remained his elder brother and boss.

Shaibu stated this is while speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the Midwest Referendum and 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, in Benin City.

“My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk. Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about on camera. No, no, no! He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background, if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfill it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

"But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty.

Recall that the governor and his deputy have been in cold war after Shaibu approached a Federal High in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop him (Obaseki) and the State House of Assembly from plots impeaching him from office.

Obaseki on his part had expressed shock at his deputy’s action and accused him of plotting a coup against him.

At the interdenominational thanksgiving yesterday, church, Obaseki said the nation is experiencing harrowing times with the future looking bleak amid the current socio-economic challenges but urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the prevailing circumstances.

The governor noted that the glory of the new Edo Nation stands on the threshold of transformation in the area of infrastructure, development, innovation, and inclusiveness to build a State where humanity thrives.

“I appreciate all those who have created time to come and worship with us at the 60th Mid-West Referendum and 32nd anniversary of Edo State.

“We are here today to praise and thank God for what He has done for us as a people. Yes, things are difficult, times are hard, and the future looks bleak but we must thank God as it can only get better with our belief and hope in him. This morning, I am expected to make some declarations upon the State and the glory of the new Edo nation”, he said.