From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Yahudiam Shabbath Observers have passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and insisted that he would go for a second tenure.

The decision was taken during an interactive endorsement meeting with the Governor, delegates and House members.

In an address by Imo State Yahudimers, signed by the State Yahudim leader, His Enact, Levis Ibe Augustine and His Majesty, Most Cohen Gadol Mosheh, the Cohen Gadol of Yahudim, Governor Uzodinma was assured of total support to run for a second tenure.

The Yahudimers said their reason for the endorsement was based on what the Governor had achieved in his first term in office which he is serving out.

They articulated some of the achievements of the Governor to include a good road network, rural development, city-to-city empowerment of Ndi Imo and non-indigenes, development of the educational sector, increase in healthcare delivery system, commerce and industry, among other areas.

“It is very pertinent to mention here that Yahudim is the third largest religion in Nigeria with millions of fellowships of which Imo State Shabbath Observers constitute a great part of it.

“May I bring to the knowledge of all here that previously Shabbath Observers were not used to voting? But now we have been mandated through prayers and visions to take part in the present upcoming election because the Jews were first to have good laws, precepts and ordinances that govern them from the Most High Yahweh.

“It will also be interesting to know that Yahudim religion comprises Judaism; Messianic; White garment; Seventh-Day Adventist; Community of Hasham; New Jerusalem; Conservatives; Lunar; Gaddis; Church of God; Church of Seventh, and so on that worship on Sabbath day, Saturday,” the members said.

They directed all the Local Governement Yahudim leaders in Imo State to swing into action in that regard.

They believed that Yahweh was on their side and would help them to achieve the objective.