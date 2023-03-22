From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has debunked a tweet from a fake twitter handle bearing his name, in which the fake user name dragged his name into making unsavoury comments on the governorship candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa and Zamfara States.

In a statement issued by the Director, Information, Willie Bassey, the SGF said he does not own or operate any Twitter handle and urged Nigerians to ignore the mischievous tweet.

The statement read in parts: “For the avoidance of doubt, SGF wishes to state categorically that he does not own or operate any Twitter handle by such a user name and, therefore, calls on Nigerians to disregard any negative comments made with such a user name on Twitter against the persons of the governor of Zamfara State and the governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa State. He finds it mischievous for any person to attach his name to a fake user account.

“He, therefore, cautions Twitter users and those who respond to certain posts to always endeavour to verify Twitter handles before responding to posts of any sort.”