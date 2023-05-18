By Chinelo Obogo

Society for Family Health (SFH) Access, has said it is committed to ensuring clean water for Nigerians whether in the rural our urban areas.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of its water guard disinfectant in Lagos, the managing director of SFH, Dennis Aizobu , Managing Director, SFH Access, said even though many Nigerians prefer ‘pure water’ in their quest to drink clean water, many of such products are not clean.

“We have different water solutions in the market. We have the one that treats raw water. If you fetch water from the stream, it will decant it and treat. We have another product is meant to treat water that you consume. You cañ use a cap to treat 25 litres of water. But with this new product, you can put water in an 80 litres overhead tank, ” he said.

The company’s brand ambassador, actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, who spoke at the event said; “When i invited, I said there is no other person that fits and that I have to be part of the future and to be part of this blessing.

“Two things are the cheapest in the world and one of them is water. Due to the climate situation and our own actions, water has become an essential commodity that is now expensive. You would be surprised at how much people can’t even afford to buy pure water and the reason people go for pure water is because they want clean water. What they dont knownkd that even some of pure water they drink is bad .

“The Water Guard disinfectant will eradicate bacteria and the thought of creating a product to ensure we have good water is such a brilliant idea,” he said.

Also speaking, former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and board member of SFH Access Group, said: “We are here to launch a product to treat water. We know that water is life and we want to promote quality water to the people and the government. We are committed to fighting pipe borne diseases and remove all the contaminants from water.

“Our already existing products can be found even in the remotest part of Nigeria. Some people still think that they can use pure water but purr water is not clean. This product will purify water from the source. It can be put into overhead tanks, either public or private and one pack will treat almost 80,000 litres of water.”