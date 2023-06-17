BY ZIKA BOBBY

Foremost fashion designer and entrepreneur, Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi has said the recent national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger, (OON) conferred on him by former President Muhammadu Buhari, was a recognition of the legacy of those who were in the industry before him and his present colleagues; saying the award was for all of them.

Playing host to foremost hip-hop artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Pastor Poju Oyemade and newly appointed Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties and Media, Dele Alake, Vodi said he was thrilled by the award because it was the first time the fashion industry would get such recognition. He said the fashion industry contributes more to the economy than a lot of the other industries with many honourees put together; adding, “the chain of value creation in the industry is such that we have millions of Nigerians who derive their daily bread from our work.”

He added that it was his belief and hope that women designers would also get the pride of place they deserve.

“We are building an industry where today’s young people will be proud to say they want to be like us. That is already the case and we will not stop until this becomes a reality,” he said.