By Paul Ikechukwu

THE culture of birthday celebration has

evolved over the centuries, from the Egyptians,

to the Greeks, Romans, and the modern times.

Birthday ceremonies have endured dramatic

changes. But the purpose has remained the

same: celebration of the most memorable day

in the life an individual, the born day.

For Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola

Tinubu, who turned 38 today, it is a day to remi-

nisce the philanthropic focus of an entrepreneur

who has in the last few years busied himself

with the issues that bother the masses most.

Seyi is a textbook example of how a man

can successfully pursue an onerous career and

yet manage to serve society in ways that bring

relief to those that need it most.

The CEO of Loatsad Promomedia, a digital outdoor advertising company in Lagos, is a

leader in innovative marketing strategies. His

works have had tremendous impact on the con-

cept of goods and services promotion.

Seyi also founded Noella Foundation, a non-

profit organisation, named after his daughter,

dedicated to supporting education, healthcare,

and poverty alleviation initiatives throughout

Nigeria.

Noella Foundation is the umbrella body of

the Seyi Tinubu Empowerment Project (STEP)

aimed at employment creation and technologi-

cal skill acquisition for Nigerians through the

support of tech start-ups with skills develop-

ment and seed funding.

STEP also provides business mentorship and

networking opportunities for tech start-ups and

gives them access to a community of pioneers

in the tech space. The foundation aims to contribute to nation-building through human capi-

tal development.

With a combination of his business and phil-

anthropic initiatives, Seyi has touched many

lives far and near.

He says touching lives brings him a tremen-

dous sense of fulfilment.

“I believe every human being is created for

others, that is for God to use in fulfilling His

purpose on earth,” he says. “Thus, for me, the

most fulfilling activity is helping people to find

their feet, contributing to the happiness of oth-

ers, and contributing to the good of society,

generally.”

Seyi is an executive member and co-founder

of TELD NGO, launched in 2005 with the aim

of improving the standard of living for under-

privileged youths in Nigeria through sponsorship and mentorship programmes.

He has been committed to fostering a cul- ture of excellence in his organisations through

investment in talent development, extensive

training programmes, and mentorship opportu- nities to employees.

Through the various ventures, he has dem-

onstrated versatility and rare ability to thrive in

a range of industries.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in law and a

Master’s degree in corporate and commercial

law from the University of Buckingham. He

was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013.

A lover of sports, Seyi is married to Layal

Jade, a Nigerian-Lebanese entrepreneur and

political scientist, who is the founder of Tot

Toys.