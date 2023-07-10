Nigeria has received a slap from the small country of Seychelles as its government, yesterday, slammed a ban on Nigerian passport holders from visiting the country for holiday purposes.

The country’s border security confirmed the development to TheCable.

@munafromtravelletters, a Twitter user and travel content creator, had on Saturday shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a Seychelles’ visa application rejection email.

“We regret to inform you that your application has been denied, as per immigration regulation, for now we are not accepting any NIGERIAN passport holder for holiday purposes,” the screenshot read.

Speaking through its customer support service, the Seychelles government corroborated the travel content creator’s screenshot without giving reasons for the ban.

“Yes, but no further information is available at this time,” the border security said.

In December 2022, Nigeria and Seychelles signed a pact that would enable direct flights between the two countries.

Hadi Sirika, then minister of aviation, and Anthony Derjacques, the Seychelles’ minister of transport, both agreed that the pact would promote the African Union agenda 2063 while enhancing business, and promoting tourism.

Before the ban, Nigeria had a long-standing visa-free agreement with Seychelles which allows Nigerian citizens free entry without a visa for 30 days.

The ban placement elicited mixed reactions from social media users, with many lamenting the increase in foreign bans against Nigerian passport holders.

In recent times, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US announced a visa ban on Nigerians.

For several months in 2021, Nigeria and UAE battled several diplomatic rows in aviation but the final clampdown came in October 2022 when the UAE immigration authorities announced a ban on visa applications from Nigerians.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had sought a suspension of the visa ban without much immediate luck.

In May, the UK said it would restrict foreign students from bringing family members with them from 2024 in a move to curb net migration.

Although Richard Montgomery, British high commissioner to Nigeria, said the new policy was not targeted at Nigerians, the crackdown would affect many Nigerian students hoping to pursue their postgraduate studies in the UK.

Nigerians accounted for the highest increase in the number of dependants accompanying persons with study visas in 2022 in the UK.

The US had also announced a visa ban on Nigerians that undermined democracy in the recently concluded general election.