From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The management of the University of Calabar has ordered the suspended dean of law faculty, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, to refund all illegal monies extorted from the students under various sub-heads.

The embattled Professor of law and dean of the law faculty, Professor Cyril Ndifon, was suspended for violating the institution’s policy.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Florence Obi, who made this known in her office while speaking on recent report of sexual harassment in the institution on Monday, said the management has decided to whittled down the powers of the law dean.

Obi said, the management resolved with the staff on the need for some basic changes to be effected, to avoid continuous over bearing influence and power of any dean of faculty of law over the students.

Some of the immediate actions taken, she noted, include “setting up of a committee to take charge of students’ mobilization to Law School.

“A review and possible recall of the students’ list sent to Law School and removal from office of the two examination officers and the setting up of a Result Vetting Committee.

“Others are Setting up Students’ Project Committee to assign Project supervisors to the undergraduates

. Setting up of Admission Committee to review direct entry admissions.

“Setting up of a committee to update the existing Standard Operations Procedure(SOP) of the University to take care of the peculiarities of the faculty of law for Senate’s approval.

“Appointment of a new interim chairman of the faculty’s post-graduate school board and setting up a committee to review and assign courses for the semester in compliance with the university procedure on quality assurance.

“The suspended law professor will also be made to refund all illegal monies extorted from students under various sub-heads if found guilty,” she stated.

According to her,

the dean and the sub-dean have been directed to submit all the result scripts, questions papers, marking guides and examination attendance lists for the past two sessions to the director of quality assurance.

The VC disclosed that, aside from the few staff of the university that would form the panel to investigate the suspended dean, management has acceded to the request of UNICAL Alumni, Federation of Female Lawyers, Federal Public Complaints Commission to be part of the investigation.

She said the institution decided to bring those bodies to be part of the process because their involvement speaks volume in getting to the bottom of the alleged ugly incidents.

Recall that on August 14, 2023, faculty of law students staged a protest in front of the V.C’s office accusing the former dean of sexual harassment, extortion and high handedness among others.