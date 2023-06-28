From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has commended Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Welfare Lady Ify Obinabo for allegedly rejecting N2milion bribe to subvert justice against child abuse, sex slavery and prostitution.

The Commissioner had last week arrested a lady Mrs Ekpereamaka Okonkwor and her husband from Otolo Nnewi at Oba community operating illegal brothel in which underaged girls between 13 to 17 years old were used for prostitution as sex slave and the proceed goes into the pockets of the woman.

It was gathered that the woman suspect allegedly offered N2 million bribe to the commissioner to swept the matter under the carpet to avoid closure of the brothel and prosecution but the commissioner rejected the money and insisted on justice.

The group commended Lady Obinabo for her patriotism, transparency, integrity, steadfastness and humanitarian selfless sacrifices and services to the state and Nigeria in general.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement tagged, “when a leader is right, be with him, if he still is right stay with him and when he is wrong leave him” applauded the uncommon and unprecedented impeccable character and integrity displayed by the commissioner.

“It is a cheering news and moral boost and a clear indication that there are still few patriotic, compassionate and God fearing charismatic leaders ready, willing and able to right the wrongs of the society and entrenched morality and sanity in the state and county.I

“t is no exaggeration but existential reality that Soludo administration is morally grounded and ever ready to eradicate impunity and immoralities in the state. CLO lauded him last year when he sealed hotel in Awka in which sex party was held. Pertinently Civil Society Organizations, Anambrarians and Nigerians are still expecting the prosecution of the culprits to act as deterrent to others.

“We appeal to Commissioner Obinabo to beam her searchlight and discover other places where such satanic and despicable brothels exist in the state for quick interventions in other to restore normalcy, sanity and decency in the state.

“We equally commends her for rescuing underaged children use for begging in various parts of the state as well as some mentally retarded people.

“To the glory of God, she is always alive, alert, awake and aware of her responsibilities and tackles them with dexterity and patriotism, other political office holders should emulates her” CLO stated.