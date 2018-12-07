Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Electronic shops along the ever-busy Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, have been gutted by fire. The inferno started at about 10pm on Friday evening.

READ ALSO: Family of five perish in Kebbi inferno

Our correspondent gathered that motorists plying the area have been forced to seek alternative routes as thick smoke billowing from the burning shops has enveloped the entire area.

Our correspondent was also told that there was confusion as residents were scampering for safety with parents making frantic efforts to escape the area with their children because the inner compounds serve as residential areas.

Shouts of: “Where are my children,” rent the air as confusion mounts.

The fire which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in one of the buildings is further worsened by the Harmattan weather, resulting into several shops situated between Jos Road and Ibrahim Taiwo Road along around the Ahmadu Bello Way razed.

As at the time of filing this report, firefighters were yet to arrive at the scene of the inferno so as to put it off. But several volunteers were seen making efforts to quench the fire but to no avail.

Our correspondent equally gathered that no loss of life so far has been recorded.