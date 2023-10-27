From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Several people including firefighters and members of Kaduna State Vigilance Service cheated death when a tanker exploded at Kamoh Fuel Station, Rigasa, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

Eye witness account revealed that the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25 while the tanker was offloading its content in the said fuel station located along the popular railway terminal road, Rigasa.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it happened and there was no casualty. Those that sustained various degrees of injury while trying to put the situation under control are receiving and responding to treatment in the hospital they rushed to”, he said.

Also confirming the incident, the Director of Kaduna State Fire Service, Mr. Paul Aboi, regretted that five federal firefighters, some personnel of Kaduna State Vigilance Service, and passers-by sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident.

According to him, some injured people are currently receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna.

Meanwhile, a message on a security social media platform gave the names of some of the affected Vigilantes as Aminu Ibrahim, Hassan Canavaro, and Shehu who are among those receiving treatment at the specialist hospital.