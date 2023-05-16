By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, who is being investigated for assaulting a police officer, will remain in police custody as he has allegedly refused to cooperate with the Force investigation.

The police said Kuti has refused to write a statement as he claimed that there was no need to make a statement as the police had already paraded him before the public through the media.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun that Kuti was taken to Yaba Court 1 Tuesday, May 16, to seek an order to remand him in their custody, pending when the investigation would be concluded.

“Kuti refused to write his statement yesterday at D13. So the delay in that write-up could not allow us to continue the investigation,” the source said.

“Besides, it is unlawful to keep a suspect beyond the stipulated time of detention, that was why we went to Court to seek the order.”

Kuti’s counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, has expressed concern over the welfare of his client over claims that the music star is being starved in detention.

“Mr Seun Kuti has therefore volunteered to his interlocutors a statement to the effect that since Mr Benjamin Hundeyin has already done the investigation and issued and published his report on it, there was no useful purpose to be served by any statement from him. He will, at the right time and place, and in as rigorous a manner possible under the law, defend himself against Mr Hundeyin’s published ‘investigative findings’,” he stated.

He alleged that Kuti was denied food. “The consequence of this for Mr Seun Kuti was that his wife was refused the “privilege” of delivering a meal to him, even though there was no other arrangement in place to have him fed. We await the next move of the Police on the allegation of crime against Mr Seun Kuti,” he stated.