By Damiete Braide

The Librarian of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Yetunde Zaid, has enjoined the Nigerian Visually Impaired Students, UNILAG chapter, to aim not to only be the best in their department or faculty but to also aspire to be the best-graduating student of the institution.

Zaid stated this at the second edition of an awareness programme held at the Julius Berger Hall, with the theme “Power of B4 2.0”.

Dr. Adefunke Alabi, senior librarian and head of the serial section, who represented the Librarian, said, “there is ability in disability and your sight is not an excuse for you not to reach your path.

“Just as your theme, B4 says you are Black, Blind, Beautiful and Bold, and you are destined to reach your path. You are not disabled but you only have an impairment in your eyes and your ability to think creatively and effectively resides in, you just like your sighted colleagues.’’

She urged them not to regard themselves as being inferior to any student on campus, noting, “Education for you is your right and you need to improve on your academics. You must make use of the university library because we run inclusive library services and you are given special consideration; there are people who are ready to assist you make good use of the library.”

Zaid admonished them not to be far from their course advisers but to work closely with the advisers to guide them, answer their questions and ensure sure they reach the path of success in the university.

She enjoined them to set a very high academic standard for themselves, which is measurable and achievable, adding, “Set a high goal for yourself and be determined to make it. Be disciplined and work towards it.

“You need to have an academic mentor like your lecturers, a senior colleague in your department, somebody you admire or aspire to be like, or even the university librarian to be your academic mentor.

“Learn to manage your time well, never be late to lectures and be time-conscious. Get to your classes early and settle down before your lecturer comes to the class.

Make sure you have adequate sleep and eat well, don’t delay your breakfast. Focus on your abilities and put God at the center of your life and He will see you through.” She said.

The President of the association and a final year student of Human Resources Management, UNILAG, Emeke Okeke said the body wants to use the programme to inform the world and appreciate God for what He has done for visually impaired students and that no matter their situation, they would continue to shine and performing better in their studies.

Mrs. Adebanjo Ayoola, a representative of Lagos State Model Senior College, Agbowo, and Mrs. Ogun Modupe, a representative of Lagos State Model Junior College, Agbowo, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Mr. Abolaji Abayomi, said visual impairment is one of the disabilities that impeded ease of learning as the victim finds it difficult to read without assistive technology.

“ Lagos State Ministry of Education takes People With Disability (PWD) as important parts of the society and that is why we are leading in the provision of inclusive education not only in Nigeria but in sub-Sahara Africa.

The permanent secretary encouraged the students to continue to strive on the path of success and noted that the sky would be their limit.

In his lecture titled: ” Emotional Intelligence and Mental Health”, Dr. Samuel Adeniyi, an Associate Professor of UNILAG, described emotional intelligence as the ability to understand and manage one’s emotions as well as recognize and influence the emotions of others around.