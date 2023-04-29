Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, on Thursday, announced a five year service extension for public primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

The extension which was contained in a circular number 1/2023 and signed by the state Head of Service, Mr Timothy Akwaji, read in parts:

“In line with the provision of the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022, His Excellency, Prof. Ben Ayade, has approved the harmonization of retirement with effect from May 1, 2023.

“Henceforth, Teachers in Primary and Post Primary Schools in Cross River State shall retire on attainment of SIXTY-FIVE (65) YEARS OF AGE OR FORTY (40) YEARS OF SERVICE, whichever comes first”.

Following the break of the announcement, teachers in the state took turns to extol the Governor over the noble feat, which according to them, is one of Governor Ayade’s most cherished legacies.

A teacher who was visibly overan with joy said:

‘Many thanks to our dear Governor Ben Ayade for the good works, God almighty bless you richly.

“Thank you for extending the retirement year for teachers for the joy you put on the faces of these families. God will double it for you sir. Always a promise keeper”.

Another said “Governor Ayade is indeed, a friend of the teachers”.

Several other teachers, opinion leaders and stakeholders in the state have poured encomiums on the governor for approving and gazzeting the extension.