By Chukwudi Nweje

Pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, has lauded President Bola Tinubu on the change of service chiefs.

This is as it has urged the president to quickly fulfil his promise to provide security agencies with all they need to deliver on their responsibilities.

In a massage signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group expressed optimism that the security situation, which the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari failed to make better, would improve under Tinubu.

Ajayi said under Buhari several efforts were made and resources running into trillions of naira spent to address insecurity, yet the menace refused to go away.

He said with the change of security guards and the charge by Tinubu that all security agencies must work to achieve one single purpose, the security situation is bound to get better even as security of lives and property would be guaranteed.

“The expectation that the coming of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army general, would stem the tide on taking over from former President Goodluck Jonathan turned to be an unmet expectation as security breaches got worsened under Buhari. “The new security chiefs are expected to come up with fresh ideas and fresh approaches that will crush all obstacles to safety and security of Nigerians and their property at the earliest possible time. Such must not just be a quick-fix but a situation that would be long-lasting, salvage the country and reset it into a safe haven in an enduring manner. In addition to working together, those on the frontline of security engagements must be ‘well-fed, well-kitted, motivated and given all that they require to discharge their responsibilities.”

Ajayi also commended the President on the changes in the Federal Government agencies, especially those tasked with security of Nigeria and noted that the new changes would salvage and reset the country.

The group charged President Tinubu to put in place measures to address poverty, which it said fuels insecurity.