From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State has sentenced a serial armed robbery and notorious cultist, Blessing Agree, to five years in prison for stealing and attempting to escape from lawful custody.

Agree, an indigene of Ozobo in Ekeremor Local Government Area known in the underworld as Small Witch has been on the wanted list of the Anti-Kidnapping squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command for serial cases of armed robbery and acts terrorism along the suburbs of Yenagoa, the state capital.

After years of evading arrest, luck deserted him on 5th of May,2023 when he was arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping squad led by its Commander, CSP Nsimo Benson, after a proper intelligence gathering and detailed information on his complicity in the armed robbery attack on one Omega Bassey along the Samson Siasia stadium in Ovom area of the State capital.

The accused was arraigned on the 9th of August, 2023 on the two count charges of Stealing and Attempt to escape from lawful custody.

Chief Magistrate Stanley Ekelu Esq, after hearing submission from the Police Counsel and the Investigative officers, Sgt. Macaulay Udodong and Sgt. Ebong Odudu, sentenced the accused to Two years for stealing and three years for attempting to escape lawful custody.